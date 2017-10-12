New softball facility No. 1 priority of proposed Nacogdoches Parks Master Plan

The Parks Master Plan was first proposed two years ago. The consultant study began a year ago. It goes to city council next week. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The long-awaited Nacogdoches Parks Master Plan will be submitted Tuesday to the city council for possible adoption.

Following over a year of study, interviews, and public input, the document prioritizes the expansion and improvements of park facilities. A potential money maker made the top of the list.

Play Ball is what Nacogdoches wants to hear. A new softball complex is the number one proposal on the Parks Master Plan.

"Nacogdoches is a prime bat and ball community,” Brian Bray, the City of Nacogdoches’ community services director.

The Master Plan supports the benefits of creating a softball facility to support money making tournaments for adults and youth.

"A small adult tournament easily brings in $64,000 to $85,000 dollars in one weekend,” Bray said.

Multiply that by four for youth tournaments.

The Master Plan suggests a new softball complex would benefit baseball and soccer by converting existing softball fields.

"And so then now all three sports, baseball, softball and soccer have the ability to host large tournaments, which they don't today because they're limited by size,” Bray said.

The final section of the Parks Master Plan deals with funding implementation. The city wants to know how can we pay for these ideas outside of the city budget.

A city bond election, the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, association support and donations are suggested funding methods.

Bray said it's all a plan that first needs council approval. After that, nothing is written in stone.

"There's a broad range of projects. We have skate park, we have trails, we have sports, we have gardens,” Bray said. “Pretty much everybody that was part of the stakeholder ended up with a project in the top ten."

Bray said all projects will receive attention.

The five-year plan priorities can be adjusted at any time as funding becomes available.

A Maroney Park Spray Station, Soccer Complex expansion and Lanana Creek Trail extension are among the priorities, as well as maintenance of existing facilities.

City Council will consider the Parks Master Plan on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. You can view the plan here.

