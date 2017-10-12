Lufkin Girl Scout leader reacts to historic decision about allow - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Lufkin Girl Scout leader reacts to historic decision about allowing girls in Boy Scouts

By Tia Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
Source: KTRE Staff) Source: KTRE Staff)
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Boy Scouts of America has been around for more than 100 years, and on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 they announced a new program that will allow girls to join. 

This national change hit close to home inside the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto District, where they have confidence that a woman-to-woman bond is the gateway to help girls succeed.

“At Girl Scouts, we believe and the research shows that girls do better and succeed better, in a one-gender environment and an all-girl environment, Alexandra Reilman, a volunteer experience manager, said.

As early as 2019, the Boy Scouts said young women could become Eagle Scouts, which is the highest rank or achievement in the program. Multiple sources show that girls are interested in this change because they want the same opportunity, but Reilman said the same opportunity is offered in the Gold Award through the Girl Scouts program. 

“The Gold Award is an opportunity for girls to look out into the world, think about something that they’re passionate about, or an issue that they want to see improved because in Girl Scouts, we believe in making the world a better place, Reilman said.  

By making the world a better place, Rielman said Girl Scouts are a girl leadership program that offers girls the opportunity to do the same thing Boy Scouts do. 

“In Girl Scouts, we celebrate girl lead program which means that the girls decide as a group and as individuals what events they want to participate in, what badges they want to earn, what areas of scouting they want to focus on, so we offer this broad programming of what they can chose from," Rielman said.

Reilman says if you are interested in volunteering for local Girl Scouts you can visit their website at www.gssjc.org

