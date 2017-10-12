Groveton man on quest to run 200,000 miles

Dave Dial first started to run when he was a little kid in Groveton and he not stopped.

"My family would go into town on this dirt road and on the way back I would not ride in the car," Dave Dial said. "I wanted to just run down the road home."

Now 57, Dial has ran over 186,000 miles.

"I know it could be more but at 15 I started to run and I would write down in a spiral notebook how much I ran and who ran with me and what the weather was like. I know it could be more because I also walk around my family's pasture about 3 miles a day when I am working..

It has been 40 years since Dial began running and in that time he has ran in several competitive races including the Houston Marathon and the Boston Marathon. Over the years he has also been able to test new running shoes and equipment that are not available to the general public.

To understand how much Dial has run you c an look at the large amount of miles. Dial could have ran around the Earth's Equator 7 and a half times.

"It is a part of who I am," Dial said. "It is in my DNA."

Dial knows not everyone can run or wants to run as much as he does but he says running can be something everyone can do.

First you need to make sure running long distances is doable for you so you should talk to your doctor," Dial said. But those that do, they try to do too much to soon and they get injured or sore and they say 'See. I knew I couldn’t do it,' but if you just take it easy and ease into it then you will be fine.”

Dial is not planning on stopping an time soon worth his next goal being 200,000miles.

"I don’t feel right if I do not run," Dial said. "I can’t envision it or think of a time when I can’t or I am not running."

Dial is expected to clear the 200,000 mark in the next two years, and in the running world it is believed that only a handful of runners have a legitimate claim at the number.

