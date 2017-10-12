Nacogdoches looking to open district play with a win over Lindale

Nacogdoches Dragon Head Coach Bobby Reyes said do not be fooled by the team's 1-4 record.

The team had a tough road to district but after a week off, they are ready to host the Lindale Eagles on Friday night.

Nacogdoches got off to a rough start losing their first three games to Kilgore, Lufkin and Tyler Lee. The team would pick up their first win of the year at home against Hallsville. The next week, they came up short against state ranked Gilmer by 2 points.

The Lindale Eagles come into the game at 3-2. The Eagles started the year with a loss at Kaufman before getting a win against Forney. They returned to the loss column against Van but won their last two games against Terrell and Gladewater.

None of those wins and losses now matter to the two teams with every game now being in district.

"Our kids know we are starting district play," Reyes said. "We know we are the same, We got the same record as everyone else; 0-0. Our Goal is to be 1-0 and that’s what we plan to do. I think we have played some really good ball teams that have tested and us and helped us get better along the way."

Kick off for the game is 7:30 from Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.

