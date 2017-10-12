Nacogdoches looking to open district play with a win over Lindal - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches looking to open district play with a win over Lindale

Source: KTRE Source: KTRE
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Nacogdoches Dragon Head Coach Bobby Reyes said do not be fooled by the team's 1-4 record.

The team had a tough road to district but after a week off, they are ready to host the Lindale Eagles on Friday night.

Nacogdoches got off to a rough start losing their first three games to Kilgore, Lufkin and Tyler Lee. The team would pick up their first win of the year at home against Hallsville. The next week, they came up short against state ranked Gilmer by 2 points.

The Lindale Eagles come into the game at 3-2. The Eagles started the year with a loss at Kaufman before getting a win against Forney. They returned to the loss column against Van but won their last two games against Terrell and Gladewater.

None of those wins and losses now matter to the two teams with every game now being in district. 

"Our kids know we are starting district play," Reyes said. "We know we are the same, We got the same record as everyone else; 0-0. Our Goal is to be 1-0 and that’s what we plan to do. I think we have played some really good ball teams that have tested and us and helped us get better along the way."

Kick off for the game is 7:30 from Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

  • East Texas NewsMore>>

  • Groveton man on quest to run 200,000 miles

    Groveton man on quest to run 200,000 miles

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:48:14 GMT

    Dave Dial first started to run when he was a little kid in Groveton and he has not stopped.

    More >>

    Dave Dial first started to run when he was a little kid in Groveton and he has not stopped.

    More >>

  • Jasper and Orange Counties investigate murder-suicide

    Jasper and Orange Counties investigate murder-suicide

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:02:52 GMT
    Paul Adams. Source: FacebookPaul Adams. Source: Facebook

    The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released new information Thursday, including the presence of eight pairs of handcuffs, that were found at the location of a murder-suicide in Jasper and Orange counties. 

    More >>

    The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released new information Thursday, including the presence of eight pairs of handcuffs, that were found at the location of a murder-suicide in Jasper and Orange counties. 

    More >>

  • Lufkin Girl Scout leader reacts to historic decision about allowing girls in Boy Scouts

    Lufkin Girl Scout leader reacts to historic decision about allowing girls in Boy Scouts

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:34:56 GMT

    Boy Scouts of America has been around for more than one hundred years and on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 they announced a new program that will allow girls to join. 

    More >>

    Boy Scouts of America has been around for more than one hundred years and on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 they announced a new program that will allow girls to join. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly