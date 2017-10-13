Lufkin PD arrests man on felony drug, firearm charges after SSU serves search warrant

As a result of a major outage affecting multiple regions, the Lufkin Police Department’s 911 and non-emergency numbers are down.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department’s Special Services Unit made two arrests Friday morning after they served a search warrant on a home in the 1500 block of Barto Drive.More >>
The American Cancer Society has been working hard to prepare their annual Piney Woods Cattle Barons Gala that is taking place Saturday night.More >>
A 41-year-old Livingston man agreed to a plea-bargain deal of two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for throwing a machete at a woman during an argument, cutting her with it during the ensuing struggle, and then putting it against her throat.More >>
Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his fiancé and her kids, interfered with 911 calls, and then fled from the home in an SUV.More >>
