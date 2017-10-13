Lufkin PD arrests man on felony drug, firearm charges after SSU serves search warrant

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department’s Special Services Unit made two arrests Friday morning after they served a search warrant on a home in the 1500 block of Barto Drive. One of the people was arrested on felony drug and gun charges.

James Earnest White, 34, of Lufkin, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release from the Lufkin Police Department. The LPD officers also charged Tara Robertson, of Lufkin, with no driver’s no license.

Additional charges are pending, and the case remains under investigation.

As the Lufkin PD officers searched White’s home, Robertson pulled into the driveway, White identified her as his girlfriend, but she denied it, the press release stated.

Robertson, who was arrested on a no driver’s license charge, allegedly had a baggie containing an off-white, powdery substance in her wallet.

“Report drug activity in your neighborhood at (936) 633-0356 or (936) 639-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

