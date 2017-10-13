Crockett PD: 45-year-old man assaulted fiance, her kids, interfered with 911 calls

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his fiancé and her kids, interfered with 911 calls, and then fled from the home in an SUV.

Christopher Dwayne Green, of Crockett, is still being held in the Houston County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to a child with the intent to cause bodily injury charge, a state-jail felony injury to a child-criminal negligence charge, a Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member charge, two Class A misdemeanor interfering with an emergency call charges, and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

Collectively, Green’s bail amount has been set at $27,500.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Crockett PD officer was on patrol when he was dispatched out to a home in the 400 block of Southpark Street at about 1:35 a.m. Thursday to check out a disturbance.

When the CPD officer got to the scene, he noticed a dark-colored SUV driving away from the home in “an extreme hurry.” He asked two other Crockett PD officers to stop the vehicle.

A woman came out and told the CPD officer that the man in the SUV had just assaulted her and her kids, the affidavit stated.

At that point, the Crockett PD officer left the scene to back up the other officers. A short time later, he found that they had stopped Green’s SUV on Austin Street. After the officer told his colleagues to stay with Green, he went back to the home on Southpark Street.

The officer noticed that the complainant. Green’s fiancé, had a dirty face, and her right arm had scratches on it, the affidavit stated.

The woman told the Crockett PD officer that she and Green had been arguing since the day before. She explained that she had been walking home from Sallas Street when he passed by in their car and told her that even though they were fighting, he didn’t want her walking home across town. According to the affidavit, Green told her she could take the car, and got a ride with a friend.

After the alleged victim pulled into her driveway, Green pulled in behind her and started yelling at her, the affidavit stated. He allegedly started pushing her and demanding that she give him the keys to his car.

The woman told the officer that she grabbed her phone at that point and told Green that she was calling the police. After the dispatcher answered the call, Green allegedly grabbed the phone from his fiancé, and they started fighting for it.

Once Green got the phone away from the woman, he threw it to the ground and broke it, the affidavit stated.

When the woman’s 14-year-old daughter came outside to see what was going on, her mother yelled for her to call the police. Green then ran into the house in an attempt to stop her, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the woman and her daughter both said Green caught the girl before she could get to the phone in her bedroom. He allegedly pushed her down on to the bed to prevent her from getting to the phone.

Then Green’s fiancé stepped in an effort to get him to stop hurting her daughter, and she and Green started pushing and shoving each other again, the affidavit stated. When the woman’s 12-year-old son tried to intervene as well to protect his mother and sister, Green allegedly picked the boy up and slammed him to the floor.

Green was arrested a short time later, and the officer who wrote the affidavit was told that Green admitted to having marijuana in his pocket.

