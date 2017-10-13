Livingston man agrees to 2 years in prison for machete assault

A 41-year-old Livingston man agreed to a plea-bargain deal of two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for throwing a machete at a woman during an argument, cutting her with it during the ensuing struggle, and then putting it against her throat.

Billy Ray Beene III agreed to the plea bargain deal on Tuesday, according to court records.

According to the probable cause affidavit East Texas News obtained Friday, the victim walked into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to make a report on the incident on Aug. 7. She said that she and Beene had been arguing when he threw a machete at her, and its handle struck her in the chest, the affidavit stated.

Beene then allegedly held the victim down on the floor by placing his foot on the left side of her face. When Beene reached for the machete again, the woman struggled with him to prevent him from getting it. During the fight, Beene cut her top lip and chipped one of her teeth with the machete, the affidavit stated.

At that point, Beene allegedly put the machete against the woman’s throat while she begged him to get off her and stop.

