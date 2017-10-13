American Cancer Society works hard to prepare for annual Cattle Barons Gala

The American Cancer Society has been working hard to prepare their annual Piney Woods Cattle Barons Gala that is taking place Saturday night.

The annual gala is put on to help raise money for cancer research.

This year’s theme is “Hope under the Stars,” and Tracie McCleskey, Chair of 2017 Gala, said she believes that hope starts right here in Lufkin.

“My goal this year is to raise money to find a cure to help fight this thing because with a little hope and a lot of hard work, we can get it done, and so that’s why I made the theme hope under the stars," McCleskey said.

Tracie encourages everyone to come out and party with a purpose knowing your money is going towards a greater cause.

The baron’s reception starts at 7 p.m. and saloon doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets have closed online, but still will be available on site.

