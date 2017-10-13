LPD: Emergency 911 phone service now available for Lufkin area residents

As a result of a major outage affecting multiple regions, the Lufkin Police Department’s 911 and non-emergency numbers are down, but people are now able to call 911 for emergencies.

According to a post on the Lufkin Police Department’s Facebook page, at least Angelina, Nacogdoches, and Shelby counties are affected by the outage. The post said, according to information the police department has received so far, someone accidentally cut a Consolidated line.

"We do not believe this is directly affecting cell phone communications," the post stated. "However, the network is likely more congested, which could create issues with cellular service and speed."

The Facebook post stated there is no ETA on when the phone service will be restored.

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, sent an update Friday night.

"You can dial 911 for emergencies. Lufkin area 911 calls are being routed to Cherokee County," Pebsworth said. "We are sending dispatchers there to assist with their call load. For non-emergencies, you may attempt to dial (936) 633-0356, however, our non-emergency lines are still fairly unstable."

Pebsworth said they also have two additional numbers available for non-emergency calls. They are (936) 229-0756 and (936) 212-0950.

"If you have a non-emergency case to report, you can do so through our online crime reporting at http://cityoflufkin.com/police/onlinereporting.htm," Pebsworth said. "An officer or detective will follow up with you."

The post also stated that the Lufkin Police Department will be sending out an Everbridge message to citizens with those cell phone numbers as well.

