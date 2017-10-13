East Texas teams open up district play Friday night

High Schools from across the Pineywoods were in action Friday night. There were some very emotional games that took place.

The Nacogdoches Dragons did not have enough in the tank to overcome the Lindale Eagles in the 17-5A District opener.

The Dragons were looking to improve to 2-4 in front of a packed house on Homecoming. Both teams would punt on their first drives. Lindale would find the endzone half way through the first when Dillion Heinaman would hook up with Colton Brown. The Eagles would bobble the snap on the point after leaving the score at 6-0.

The Dragons would strike back. Quarterback Jake Smith would hook up with James Sowards who would run 66 yards down the sideline but he was ruled down at the one. The Dragons would punch it in on the next play to make it 7-6. The Eagles would capitalize after they pinned the dragons inside the 10 on the next drive. Jake Smith would throw an interception to Kollin McCartney who would take it back for 6. Lindale would be up 13-6. Both the Eagles and Dragons would score one more time in the first half to make it 22-14.

Nacogdoches would battle back to take the lead 33-21, but Lindale would battle back to retake the lead 35-31 in the fourth. The Dragons were facing a 4th and 4 to go with 4:28 left in the game. Jake Smith was unable to convert and gave the ball back to Lindale.

Lindale would hold on to win 35-31. The Dragons move to 1-5 on the year, 0-1 in district. Lindale improves to 3-3, 1-0 in district.

It was also an emotional night in Crockett. It was the first time the Bulldogs played since their teammate Tyress Anderson was killed in a wreck On October 1. Anderson had a tough challenge on their hands. The Bulldogs welcomed the #4 Newton Eagles to town. Anderson's teammates honored him by walking onto the field with a shirt with his number 6 on it. Anderson's family was also made the honorary team captains for the coin toss. The scoreboard was tough to look at by the end of the night with Newton winning 71-8.

