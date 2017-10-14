Nine East Texas counties recover from phone outage

Nine counties, including parts of Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine, Houston, Trinity, Polk, and San Jacinto counties, in Deep East Texas experienced a massive phone service outage Friday, that shut down a majority of the 911 call centers overnight.More >>
A Hemphill woman created some debate when she posted a cell phone picture taken right in town of an animal that resembles a cougar.More >>
As a result of a major outage affecting multiple regions, the Lufkin Police Department’s 911 and non-emergency numbers are down.More >>
A key aspect of the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare", was taken out by an executive order from President Trump, Thursday. On Friday, those involved in the health care business in East Texas took a look at the affect the change will have.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department’s Special Services Unit made two arrests Friday morning after they served a search warrant on a home in the 1500 block of Barto Drive.More >>
