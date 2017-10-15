Lufkin church helps beautify community as part of Sunday worship

An East Texas church spent an unusual way of service on Sunday by helping the community.



After a short sermon, members from the First Baptist Church in Lufkin served the community by taking care of yard work, painting or even making care packages.

For Becca Henderson and her son George, it was their first time to take part in the community wide event. It's certainly not only a teaching moment but also a moment to bond for a mother son duo who are lending a helping hand.

"I think it's really important to model the things that we talk about. If we talk about serving but they don't see us serving then we're not really being an example to them," Henderson said.

The idea stemmed for the city-wide motto of "You'll love Lufkin" where the church hosted a Love Lufkin Day.

"It's a unique opportunity that we just want to get out and dedicate a whole service, a whole Sunday and to getting out and caring for our community and serving in ways we haven't before for getting out of our comfort zone," said Walker McWilliams, Minister of Missions.



Members took on projects such as painting, beautifying parks, trimming yards and making care package. This all part of their worship Sunday said McWilliams.



"As Christians I think we are called to do this. This is who we are in our DNA that God called to love him and love others and to go out and to love our community," McWilliams said.



All the while, Henderson puts it, a day to take what she practiced in church and putting it into action.

In all, 20 teams involving at 200 people helped serve the community.

