Lufkin church helps beautify community as part of Sunday worship

An East Texas church spent an unusual way of service on Sunday by helping the community.More >>
An East Texas church spent an unusual way of service on Sunday by helping the community.More >>
A Crockett man has died after a single vehicle wreck on FM 2663, two miles east of Latexo.More >>
A Crockett man has died after a single vehicle wreck on FM 2663, two miles east of Latexo.More >>
Nine counties, including parts of Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine, Houston, Trinity, Polk, and San Jacinto counties, in Deep East Texas experienced a massive phone service outage Friday, that shut down a majority of the 911 call centers overnight.More >>
Nine counties, including parts of Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Sabine, Houston, Trinity, Polk, and San Jacinto counties, in Deep East Texas experienced a massive phone service outage Friday, that shut down a majority of the 911 call centers overnight.More >>
A Hemphill woman created some debate when she posted a cell phone picture taken right in town of an animal that resembles a cougar.More >>
A Hemphill woman created some debate when she posted a cell phone picture taken right in town of an animal that resembles a cougar.More >>
As a result of a major outage affecting multiple regions, the Lufkin Police Department’s 911 and non-emergency numbers are down.More >>
As a result of a major outage affecting multiple regions, the Lufkin Police Department’s 911 and non-emergency numbers are down.More >>