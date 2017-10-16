SFA men's basketball team ranked No. 1 in Southland Conference

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old man on Oct. 12 in connection to allegations that after he and his girlfriend got into an argument at her home and threw bongs and a TV at each other, he pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to kill her and himself.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old man on Oct. 12 in connection to allegations that after he and his girlfriend got into an argument at her home and threw bongs and a TV at each other, he pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to kill her and himself.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man on Oct. 13 in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl numerous times and in a variety of ways over the course of several years.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man on Oct. 13 in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl numerous times and in a variety of ways over the course of several years.More >>
After posting a runner-up finish in the Southland Conference one season ago, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team is the overwhelming favorite to claim the 2017-18 Southland Conference regular season title. It was announced this morning when the league unveiled its 2017-18 Preseason Poll.More >>
After posting a runner-up finish in the Southland Conference one season ago, the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team is the overwhelming favorite to claim the 2017-18 Southland Conference regular season title. It was announced this morning when the league unveiled its 2017-18 Preseason Poll.More >>
An East Texas church spent an unusual way of service on Sunday by helping the community.More >>
An East Texas church spent an unusual way of service on Sunday by helping the community.More >>
A Crockett man has died after a single vehicle wreck on FM 2663, two miles east of Latexo.More >>
A Crockett man has died after a single vehicle wreck on FM 2663, two miles east of Latexo.More >>