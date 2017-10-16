Affidavit: 7-year-old girl said Lufkin man sexually assaulted her multiple times

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man on Oct. 13 in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl numerous times and in a variety of ways over the course of several years.

The alleged victim told a Lufkin Police Department detective that she thought the sexual abuse started when she was 4 years old.

Kenneth Wayne Brookshire Jr., of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14 charge and a third-degree order for surrender for felony driving while intoxicated/open container of alcohol-third or more charge. No bail amounts have been set for his charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Lufkin Police Department detective was contacted by a Child Protective Services investigator on July 27 about a sexual assault report she had received. The victim was identified as a 7-year-old girl.

The CPS investigator told the Lufkin PD detective that the girl had been with another child, a 12-year-old, when she made the initial outcry about the sexual abuse, the affidavit stated.

Later, the LPD detective met with the alleged victim’s mother. The girl’s mother told the detective that her 7-year-old daughter was in a bedroom with the 12-year-old witness when she made the outcry about Brookshire. The 12-year-old child was able to use a crayon and write down what the 7-year-old had told her, the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim’s mother gave the LPD detective the paper that the allegations were written on, the affidavit stated. According to what the witness wrote down, Brookshire allegedly made the 7-year-old girl touch him inappropriately and he made her touch him as well.

In addition, Brookshire made the girl disrobe in front of him and performed sexual acts in front of her, the affidavit stated.

The Lufkin PD detective set up at appointment for the alleged victim at Harold’s House in Lufkin on Aug. 2. During the forensic interview, the little girl said Brookshire would do sexual things to her and that she did sexual things to him, the affidavit stated.

Later, the Lufkin PD detective spoke to the alleged victim, and she described in more detail what Brookshire had been doing to her, the affidavit stated. The girl said that Brookshire would lock the door before he molested her, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the girl could not tell the Lufkin PD detective how long the sexual abuse had been going on. The alleged victim said that Brookshire molested her at two locations in Lufkin, the affidavit stated.

The affidavit stated that the alleged victim disclosed more details about what had happened during an examination by a sexual assault nurse examiner.

On Aug. 4, the Lufkin PD detective spoke to the alleged victim’s mother and the 12-year-old witness. The witness recounted what the victim had told her while they were coloring together, the affidavit stated.

Later, the alleged victim told the LPD detective that she could have been 4 years old when the assaults started, but she wasn’t sure, the affidavit.

When the Lufkin PD detective interviewed Brookshire, Brookshire denied ever having sexually assaulted the victim, the affidavit stated. At a question about whether he had ever been alone with the child, Brookshire allegedly said, “Not really” and added that he was alone with the girl for “no more than a second.”

Brookshire also told the LPD detective that he had not been alone with the victim “recently,” the affidavit stated.

“Kenneth made comments more than once that he was waiting to go to jail for this allegation or that someone was going to kill him for this allegation,” the affidavit stated.

