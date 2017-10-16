Affidavit: After bong, TV-throwing argument, Lufkin man brandished knife, threatened girlfriend

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old man on Oct. 12 in connection to allegations that after he and his girlfriend got into an argument at her home and threw bongs and a TV at each other, he pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to kill her and himself.

Joshua Daniel Bellamy, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a third-degree criminal non-support charge, and a Class B misdemeanor motion to adjudicate guilt for possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $9,500 for the two felony charges.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Monday, an officer with the Hudson Police Department was contacted by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office about a disturbance that had already occurred at a home in the 3000 block of Ted Trout Drive.

When the HPD officer got to the scene, he spoke to the complainant, a 28-year-old woman. She told him that she had been assaulted by Bellamy, her live-in boyfriend.

The woman told the Hudson PD officer that she returned home after running errands and found that Bellamy was in a bad mood when he woke up, the affidavit stated. The complainant allegedly told Bellamy he needed to leave if he was going to act that way.

At that point, both the woman and Bellamy left the home. The woman told the HPD officer she came back a short time later to retrieve something she had forgotten, and after Bellamy returned to the home, he “began to scream and cuss” at her, the affidavit stated.

In addition, the woman told the officer that Bellamy told her to hit him several times, and she refused, the affidavit stated.

When the woman walked back to the living room, Bellamy allegedly followed her and kept on yelling at her and cussing her. The woman started calling him names back, and Bellamy spit in her face, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly threw a coffee table, and it landed on his girlfriend’s toe.

“[The complainant] stated that the whole time Joshua was telling her to hit him,” the affidavit stated.

Later in the argument, the woman returned to their bedroom and threw one of Bellamy’s bongs against the wall, breaking it, the affidavit stated. Then Bellamy allegedly pushed her to the floor.

“[The complainant] advised that she returned to the living room and threw Joshua’s other bong against the wall,” the affidavit stated. “She advised that he told her that if she was going to break his stuff, then he was going to break hers and threw her 40” Samsung TV to the floor, breaking the screen.”

According to the affidavit, Bellamy then pulled out a large pocket knife and threatened to kill her and himself with it.

