Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrests juvenile suspect in shooting death of Center man

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has arrested a juvenile suspect in the shooting death of a 24-year-old Center man.

According to a press release, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a deceased person at a home on County Road 1470 in Center on Saturday. The victim, who appeared to have died from a gunshot, was identified as Austin Underbrink.

Pct. Justice of the Peace Melissa Crouch performed the inquest and ordered an autopsy in the case.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Underbrink was shot and killed by a juvenile subject," the press release stated. "The juvenile suspect was located by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigators in Tenaha and taken into custody."

After Crouch gave the juvenile suspect a magistrate warning, he or she was released into the custody of Juvenile Probation, the press release stated.

The case is still under investigation.

