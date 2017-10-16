TxDOT: Heavy truck wreck reported on US 59 near Angelina River Bridge

A one-vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer rig hauling double trailers slowed traffic on U.S. Highway 59 just south of the Angelina River Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the wreck.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the wreck and are still the process of investigating it.

The preliminary investigation shows that that the tractor-trailer rig was traveling north on Highway 59 at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. The truck reportedly drove off the road to the left, where it struck a guard rail, the press release stated. After the truck struck the guard rail, its trailers jack-knifed, and the tractor-trailer rig came to rest in the grass median with the rear of the truck blocking the inside lane of Highway 59.

The driver of the truck, a 50-year-old man from Kinsey, Alabama, was not injured in the wreck, according to the press release.

"Motorists are urged to use caution in this area while emergency crews clear the scene," the press release stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.