Governor extends suspension of vehicle requirements for East Texas counties ravaged by Harvey

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has authorized the suspension of rules relating to vehicle registration and inspection requirements for 45 days.

Those East Texas counties included in the proclamation include Jasper, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine and Tyler.

The suspension is in effect until Nov. 15.

