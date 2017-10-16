Sabine County grand jury indicts suspect in home-invasion robbery, sexual assault

A Sabine County grand jury indicted a 57-year-old Milam man who is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, sexually assaulting her, and then stealing her phone back in July.

Curtis Glenn Nobles was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree aggravated robbery, and second-degree burglary of a habitation, according to an indictment list East Texas News obtained Monday. His bail amount was set at $10,000 for the burglary charge, and no bail amounts were set for the other charges.

Chief Deputy George Griffin with the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the incident occurred at a home east of Hemphill earlier this year. He said he couldn’t go into more detail about what happened because the case is still under investigation.

Griffin said Nobles was stopped for a traffic violation on Thomas Johnson Road on July 19. The SCSO deputy learned that Nobles had outstanding arrest warrants and took him into custody.

The Sabine County grand jury also indicted the following people.

Jay Allen Fling was indicted on a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing a boat before it was supposed to be used in the Big Bass Splash back in May. The boat was reported stolen on May 17.

Linda Smith, of Hemphill, was also indicted on a felony theft charge in connection to allegations that she went into her rental house and stole an estimated $10,000 worth of property from her tenants back in December of 2016.

