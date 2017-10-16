Pink Heals fire truck makes an appearance in Nacogdoches

A pink fire truck travels the nation encouraging communities to join program that keeps donations at home for those in fighting illness. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A pink firetruck traveling down the highway is pretty noticeable. The attention is exactly what volunteers with Pink Heals are seeking.

The brightly colored fire truck was spotted in Nacogdoches Monday. Up close, a spectator can see hundreds of signatures, get well notes and memory messages written directly on the vehicle.

Pink Heals is health care support at a grass roots level. Chapters raise money which stays in the community to directly help individuals in need.

"The tour itself started in June in Florida. Came up the East Cost about to the New Jersey, New York area and then came west into Ohio, up to Michigan, Wisconsin, South Dakota and then came south,” said Jeff Rend, a Pink Heals volunteer. “All the drivers on the tour are all volunteers, usually average two weeks out of the year.”

You can learn more about establishing a Pink Heals chapter in your community by visiting its website.

