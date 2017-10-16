Huntington Intermediate School makes educating students on cyber security a priority

The internet can be a wonderful resource for kids, but it can also pose hazards.

With October being National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Huntington Intermediate School is making it a priority to teach their students how to be safe online. It’s called Netsmartz and it’s a new program being used to teach children how to safely surf the web.

“Netsmartz is an online program that is designed just for kids in a kid friendly way to help kids learn about staying safe when it comes to the interne," said Sandy Flowers, Huntington Intermediate's principal.

Netsmartz isn’t the only option in teaching kids internet safety, parents have a major role as well.

“The first thing you can do is have conversations with your kids about the things that are dangerous on the internet, people who are out trying to hack their information or trying to get them to send photos or look at sites that are inappropriate for kids," Flowers said.

Next week is Red Ribbon Week for Huntington, and they’re already planning to have a video for the students to watch. Flowers said the discussions after watching the videos are always the biggest outcome.

“Well it’s opened up great conversations in the classroom, and it also carried over to great conversations at home and just making kids be aware of the dangers that are out there are our number one priority," Flowers said.

That number one priority is safety. Netsmartz is not only for younger kids. It also has video for all ages up to 17 years old. You can find more information at https://www.netsmartz.org/Educators

