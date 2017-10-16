East Texas teams have strong presence on 2017-18 TABC pre-season - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

East Texas teams have strong presence on 2017-18 TABC pre-season basketball rankings

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2017-18 pre-season rankings for the upcoming season on Monday.

East Texas teams are well represented in the polls with the majority of the teams coming from the AA level.

click links below for full rankings:

A Boys    AA Boys    AAA Boys    AAAA Boys    AAAAA Boys    AAAAAA Boys

A Girls    AA Girls    AAA Girls     AAAA Girls     AAAAA Girls      AAAAAA Girls

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly