East Texas teams have strong presence on 2017-18 TABC pre-season basketball rankings

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2017-18 pre-season rankings for the upcoming season on Monday.

East Texas teams are well represented in the polls with the majority of the teams coming from the AA level.

click links below for full rankings:

A Boys AA Boys AAA Boys AAAA Boys AAAAA Boys AAAAAA Boys

A Girls AA Girls AAA Girls AAAA Girls AAAAA Girls AAAAAA Girls

