SFA Jack Madness Set for Friday Night Inside William R. Johnson Coliseum

From the SFA Athletic Department:

On Friday, October 20, at 7:00 p.m., fans of the Stephen F. Austin men's and women's basketball teams are invited to William R. Johnson Coliseum to help the Lumberjacks and Ladyjacks tip off their 2017-18 seasons with SFA's 'Jack Madness event presented by Citizens 1st Bank. The event is open to all members of the public and admission is free.

Each and every one of the players and coaches for SFA's men's and women's basketball team will be on hand to mingle with fans before the squads take the floor of the Coliseum to put their roundball skills on display. The teams will take part in separate intrasquad scrimmages through the course of the evening.

The first 1,000 individuals in attendance will get their hands on food vouchers redeemable for concessions inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. Various other promotional giveaways include mini basketballs and t-shirts.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to collect other prizes including flat-screen televisions and cash. The biggest prize up for grabs is $10,000 in cash which can be won by a lucky fan who hits a half-court shot.

The SFA organization that boasts the best attendance at the event will be on the receiving end of $500 as well. Once again, the entire 'Jack Madness event will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN3 as a result of the partnership between SFA athletics and ESPN.

For a full listing of events and details leading up to 'Jack Madness, keep an eye on SFAJacks.com, follow SFA's men's and women's basketball teams on Twitter and Instagram (@SFA_MBB and @SFA_WBB) as well as on Facebook (SFA Lumberjacks Men's Basketball and SFA Ladyjacks Women's Basketball).