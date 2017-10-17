Man gets 18 years in Angelina County drunk driving deaths of 3

An illegal immigrant who had been on the run for six years after killing three people while driving drunk in an Angelina County wreck has pleaded guilty and accepted an 18-year prison sentence.More >>
An illegal immigrant who had been on the run for six years after killing three people while driving drunk in an Angelina County wreck has pleaded guilty and accepted an 18-year prison sentence.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Zavalla man accused of leaving his dog in the heat and burning it after it died to avoid allowing investigators to order a necropsy.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Zavalla man accused of leaving his dog in the heat and burning it after it died to avoid allowing investigators to order a necropsy.More >>
It's been nearly two months since many motorists experienced a sticky situation on Lufkin's loop 287. It left nearly 600 cars with damage from tar that lifted from the road after heavy rains.More >>
It's been nearly two months since many motorists experienced a sticky situation on Lufkin's loop 287. It left nearly 600 cars with damage from tar that lifted from the road after heavy rains.More >>
The internet can be a wonderful resource for kids, but can also pose hazards. With October being National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Huntington Intermediate School is making it a responsibility to teach their students how to be safe online. It’s called Netsmartz and it’s a new program being used to teach children how to safely surf the web. “Netsmartz is an online program that is designed just for kids in a kid friendly way to help kids learn about s...More >>
The internet can be a wonderful resource for kids, but can also pose hazards. With October being National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Huntington Intermediate School is making it a responsibility to teach their students how to be safe online. It’s called Netsmartz and it’s a new program being used to teach children how to safely surf the web. “Netsmartz is an online program that is designed just for kids in a kid friendly way to help kids learn about s...More >>
A pink firetruck traveling down the highway is pretty noticeable. The attention is exactly what volunteers with Pink Heals are seeking.More >>
A pink firetruck traveling down the highway is pretty noticeable. The attention is exactly what volunteers with Pink Heals are seeking.More >>