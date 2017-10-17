Huntington woman killed after two-vehicle wreck

A Huntington woman died following a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on US 59 in Nacogdoches County.

Brandi Lane, 36, of Huntington, died at a Nacogdoches hospital.

According to the DPS report, Lane was driving a 2011 Dodge pickup at 8:40 a.m. on FM 2782 and ignored a stop sign. She then struck the back axle of a trailer being towed by a southbound 2014 Volvo truck tractor, which was in the right lane of US 59.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

