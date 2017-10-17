Flipped 18-wheeler blocks US 84 in Tenaha

A flipped 18-wheeler has all lanes of traffic blocked on US 84 in Tenaha.

According to TxDOT spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks, drivers should choose alternate routes and prepare for delays.

The wreck appears to involve an 18-wheeler carrying a box trailer.

Oaks said drivers can use Loop 157 or detour to on/off ramps around it until the wreck is clear.

