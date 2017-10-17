Pack, Dragons preparing for big time district games

Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches football teams are heading into week 8 with big games that carry a lot of district implications.

The Pack are sitting at 1-1 in district play. They are tied for second with Beaumont West Brook. Both teams lost to district leader The Woodlands. The playoffs could set up with Lufkin and West Brook representing 12-6A in Division II. The team with the better record will host a playoff game at their home stadium while the losing team will have a match up on the road. The winner of Friday night's game will be in the driver seat of a tight playoff race.

"It is a very important game for us and you don’t want to look ahead but you have to take care of your business and put yourself in that position and that what it is here," Head Coach Todd Quick. "We have to go out and get on the bus and travel 2 hours. We have to be ready to get off the bus and get into game mode quickly and be ready to play."

The Panthers had a week off after losing to The Woodlands 45-21. Lufkin lead at halftime but gave up 28 unanswered points.

”We had a chip on our shoulder and we just have to let that go and move on to the next one," senior corner back Trevion McDaniel. "We need to go out and get this win to get back up."

The Dragons in Nacogdcohes are looking to not dig themselves in a hole in District 17-5A when they host Corsicana on Friday.

The Dragons lost a heart breaker to Lindale 35-31. In the game the Dragons thew two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. While Nacogdoches has plenty of talent to keep them in games, Head Coach Bobby Reyes said none of his games have been perfect.

"What we need to do is play four solid quarters of football," Reyes said. "We go out slow against Lindale but then the third quarter was the best quarter we have had all year and we just couldn't finish in the fourth."

His players agree.

“We have not played 4 quarters all year," senior line backer DeRyan Williams said. "We have to go out there and play strong ever quarter.”

If the Dragons lose it will put them at 0-2 with three games left. That would leave little room for error for the rest of the season.

“It puts you in major hole and the kids know that but it doesn’t mean you are out with the way the district parody is," Reyes said. "It is a level district. We just have to go play football.”

