Bankers invest in North Lufkin's Neighborhood Strong

Neighborhood Strong will use the donation for computers, office space and two half-time positions.

Sydney Benemon calls the restoration of her home a blessing to not only herself, but to the community.

Ruth Price of North Lufkin sits on the front porch of the home recently renovated by Neighborhood Strong.



"The house needed painting and so they painted all this. They restored the roof and everything," describes Sydney Benemon as she walks around her freshly painted home, located in an area of Lufkin known as North Lufkin. Benemon, 64, says recent improvements to her home are blessings.

Not far away, neighbor Ruth Price says similar renovations to her home provide her a sense of security.

"I just love it. In fact I love this porch out here," said Price from her wide front porch where she sits to, "watch the cars go by".

Both women thank Neighborhood Strong and the foundations, charities and corporations that support it.



"The houses look better and you feel more comfortable around here", says Price."

Benemon recalls seeing her home renovations for time. She had just gotten out of the hospital.

"I was like, 'Awww!' I can't believe it because this house was in bad shape. This house was built in 1932."

It was a simpler time when North Lufkin was thriving with numerous black businesses. Over time poverty took over.

Now Neighborhood Strong, an owner-occupied restoration program is 'Striving to Rebuild Our Neighborhood Great' says its executive director Dr. Wayne Lawrence.

"We started as an idea in the spring of '16 and now we are finishing our ninth house presently," said Lawrence.

Bankers representing the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and its member institutions Austin Bank and Citizens National Bank collectively donated $32,000 to Neighborhood Strong. The money will be used for computers and office space. In addition, a project manager will be hired to supervise contractors and keep homeowners informed. An administrative assistant will also be hired. The investors know their contributions reach much further than front porches.

"The importance of revitalization is to keep the city alive essentially," commented Mark Loya, who works for the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

The Neighborhood Strong board, made up of primarily residents of North Lufkin, have achieved economic development, a park reopening and a health clinic for their community. Temple Foundation is a prominent supporter.

The achievements represent more blessings in the eyes of Benemon and Price who remain proud to say they still live in North Lufkin.

For more information go to these links. http://tlltemple.foundation/initiatives.html#northlufkin and https://www.facebook.com/NeighborhoodStrongLufkin/



