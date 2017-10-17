Harold's House spokesperson feels #metoo social media post encourages people to speak up

A Twitter campaign created to unite victims of sexual harassment or sexual assault has gone global.

This week, the hash-tag #MeToo has become a rallying cry for more than just celebrities, but for victims from every walk of life. So far it's been posted millions of times across all social media websites. The purpose, organizers say, is to give a voice to the voiceless. The reality is every 98 seconds a person is a victim of sexual assault in the U.S., according to The Washington Post.

The #metoo hashtag started Sunday with a tweet by Actress Alyssa Milano. Her post said, “If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote "Me Too" as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.” That’s exactly what the tweet resulted in.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Harold’s House Community Education Director Ashley Cook was happy to see the tweet, because she feels it was an example for young people to stand up for what is right.



She said, “I was very excited to see that young girls, young children, and young boys can see women standing up, and there are men, too, who suffer sexual assault. Now they will be able to stand and be empowered and say 'this is not okay.'"

Cook said at Harold’s House, the best way they empower children is teaching them safety.

“We go into schools and teach body safety to children, and part of body safety is talking about what a good touch and a bad touch is, and talking about people who are safe for you,” said Cook.

At Harold’s House, they say they believe education about who’s safe for you starts at home.

She said, “It begins with the way our children see us treat each other, how we treat women in our home, how we treat women in our community, in our churches, how we talk about women in the media. Children see that, and they learn from us.”

The Harold's House folks tells us they are always looking for volunteers to impact the lives of victims you can sign up online at: http://www.haroldshouse.org/



Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

