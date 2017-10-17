Central Jr. High pitcher grabbing the attention of college scouts

Brenom Brown is just like every other 13 year old girl on the Central Junior High Softball team. In fact she is like many 13 year old girls. The only difference might be the attention she is getting from college scouts.

The reasons colleges like me is because I don't let anything get to me," Brown said. "I just go out there and pitch."

Brown has already grabbed the attention of Texas A&M, Baylor, The University of Houston and the University of Washington.

"It is basically from coast to coast," Central Head Coach Curtis Acosta said. "Because of the program that she is in, they play from California to Georgia, Colorado and Las Vegas so she is getting national exposure."

Brown can consistently throw fast pitch at 62 mph. It is something that impresses her coach and cousin Kelsey Rowe. Before marrying, Kelsey Selman was making a name for her self at Hudson High School and Baylor University. Rowe said she was nowhere close to where Brown is at this age.

"She is one of the top," Rowe said. " Having someone in seventh grade that can throw as hard as I did in college is unbelievable. She probably right now doesn't realize how big of a deal this is."

Brown did not get here by accident. She started playing ball when she was five years-old. She rarely takes a day off.

"I don't know how many [hours] i work out," Brown said. "I work almost everyday."

Rowe is always trying to encourage Brown to not worry about the attention and to stay focused on the next batter she will face.

"I tell her to have fun, trust God and move mountains," Rowe said.

Brown said the attention makes her hungrier.

"I don't get nervous," Brown said. "It makes me want to go out and do better."

The plus side to Brown is that she is still showing growth and does not appear to have peaked in her development.

"She admits that there are things that she has to work on," Acosta said. "She is not settling and I think that will make her one of the best players to ever come out of East Texas."

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.