Behind season-best attack percentage, SFA Rips Southeastern Louisiana 3-0

From SFA Athletics

Nacogdoches - Since the calendar rolled over to the month of October, the Stephen F. Austin volleyball team has enjoyed nothing but success. Back in Shelton Gym for the first time in over two weeks, the Ladyjacks made it a point to show their SFA fan base exactly the kind of volleyball that has helped make the start of the month so memorable.

Behind a season-best attack percentage of .435, the Ladyjacks needed only one hour and 15 minutes to dispatch visiting Southeastern Louisiana by a score of 3-0. Junior Peyton Redmond delivered a match and career-high 12 kills while hitting .400 to lead SFA's potent offensive attack.

"We executed well and if we continue to pass the ball the way we did tonight and keep our offense moving at a pretty high tempo we can be be pretty successful," remarked SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys.

"As for Peyton she has seen a decent amount of time, we know she can terminate right there with the best of them and we saw that from her tonight."

Anyia Williams continued her tear on offense, racking up nine kills on an attack percentage of .692 while both Danae Daron and Xariah Williamsfinished with eight terminations. Anyia Williams added five blocks to help SFA claim a 7-5 edge in that statistical category over the only team in the Southland Conference without a league win.

Ann Hollas delivered a match-high 30 assists and finished her 10th double-double effort of the season by racking up a match-best 15 digs. SFA's defensive effort was nothing short of stifling throughout the evening as they limited the Lady Lions to a hitting percentage of just .048.

Deadlocked at 4-4 early on in the opening set, one of 21 attack errors by the Lady Lions started a 7-1 SFA run which put the hosts on top for the remainder of the frame. Three of the points during that surge came courtesy of Lady Lion attack errors while the remainder of them came from Corin Evans and Anyia Williams. The former had a pair of kills and a block assists while the latter contributed a kill and a block assist during the scoring spree.

Southeastern Louisiana closed to within two points, 12-10, before SFA regained its large edge with a 5-1 run in which Redmond fired in a pair of kills and Evans added the first of her three service aces.

The Ladyjacks didn't give up an inch to the visitors in the middle frame as SFA started the set on an 8-1 run. Throughout that scoring spree, four different players pounded down kills and in the frame the Ladyjacks' edge increased to as much as 13 points after another 5-0 run culminating with another termination from Redmond made matters 19-6.

The largest lead the Lady Lions had during the 75-minute match came in the infancy of the deciding frame when the visitors scored the first pair of points. From there, however, SFA embarked on a 12-2 run largely on the serve of Xariah Williams. Using a powerful serve, the sophomore fired in a pair of aces and added three kills during the run that pushed the Ladyjacks' lead to 12-4.

Savannah Alcazar put down the last of Southeastern Louisiana's five kills in the set which cut the Ladyjacks' lead to 19-9 but the hosts responded with one final 6-0 run to close things out.

Alli Capps delivered a team-high 10 of Southeastern Louisiana's 26 kills during the match while Michelle Mirarchi dished out 12 assists. The serve of Alyssa Purcell, one of the Southland Conference's premier servers, was on display as she finished with a match-best three service aces.

On Thursday evening, the Ladyjacks make a bid to run their winning streak to six matches when they take on Southland Conference foe McNeese inside Shelton Gym. First serve between the Ladyjacks and Cowgirls is slated for 6:30 p.m.