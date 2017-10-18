Fire crews battle blaze at Lufkin storage unit business

Firefighters from the Lufkin Fire Department and several area VFDs battled a blaze at Angelina Storage Wednesday morning.

Several fire trucks were at the scene of the fire, which occurred in storage units located at 201 North John Redditt Drive.

Motorists in that area should use caution because the exit ramp near Dairy Queen and the U-turn under the overpass are blocked.

"Lufkin Fire is still on the scene of a structure fire at Angelina Storage near Loop 287 and State Highway 94 West," a post on the Lufkin Police Department's Facebook page stated. "We are continuing to re-route traffic from the southbound feeder at Loop 287 and State Highway 94 West until it is completely contained. We pray for the continued safety of everyone on scene."

Jessica Pebsworth, a spokewoman for the Lufkin, Police Department, confirmed that as of 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, the feeder road/exit ramp and the U-turn are still closed.

