Grapeland man dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck west of Nacogdoches on SH 21

A one-vehicle rollover wreck on State Highway 21 west of Nacogdoches claimed the life of a 79-year-old Grapeland man Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred three miles west of Nacogdoches at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary crash report shows that William Calcote was driving a 2016 Chevrolet pickup west when he failed to drive in a single lane, the press release stated. After his pickup drove off the road and struck and embankment, it rolled over.

Calcote was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 6:34 p.m.

The wreck is still under investigation.

