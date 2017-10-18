DPS special agents arrest Nacogdoches man for online solicitation of a minor

After the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an online solicitation of a minor sting in Lufkin, they arrested a 56-year-old man on a second-degree felony charge Tuesday.

Gayle William Gordon, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree prostitution solicitation of a minor charge. No bail amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to a press release, special agents with the DPS Criminal Investigation Division communicated with Gordon through social media During the course of the conversation, Gordon allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a minor.

At that point, undercover agents set up a meeting location in Lufkin and waited for Gordon to arrive, the press release stated. When he showed up, DPS special agents arrested him and took him to the county jail.

