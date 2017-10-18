Affidavit: San Augustine woman threatened to kill family, set pickup on fire

Deputies with the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old woman Saturday in connection to allegations that she got into an argument with her husband, threatened to kill her family, and then tried to set their home on fire before she set their truck ablaze with a burning broom.

Nanette L. Johnson, of San Augustine, is still being held in the San Augustine County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and two second-degree felony arson charges. Collectively, her bail amount has been set at $35,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident occurred at a home in the 400 block of FM 3153 on Oct. 10. The SACSO deputy who obtained the warrant was dispatched out to the residence to check out a report of a vehicle fire.

When he got to the scene, the deputy learned that Johnson had gotten into an argument with her husband over the fact that he wanted to her to find a job, but he didn’t want her daughter to get one as well, the affidavit stated.

During the argument, Johnson allegedly grabbed a broom and hit her husband with it, ripping his clothes.

Later, the couple’s children told the SACSO deputy that she would “kill them all” before she tried to set the fires outside, the affidavit stated.

After the argument, Johnson allegedly went outside and tried to set the south side of her house on fire by trying to ignite the leaves under the house, which was occupied by her husband and two children at the time. However, the leaves wouldn’t catch fire, the affidavit stated.

Then Johnson tried to set the bushes and trees in their yard on fire, but that fire wouldn’t stay lit either, the affidavit stated.

At that point, Johnson set fire to the broom she had used to hit her husband and used it to ignite the old grass clippings that were in the back of their pickup, the affidavit stated. The 911 call to the sheriff’s office came after that attempt to start a fire worked.

Johnson allegedly fled the scene before the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

