Female veterans remembered in Shelby County

Shelby County Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted their annual memorial for female veterans Wednesday, at the Veterans Memorial in Center.

World War II veteran, Sergeant Margaret Hicks-Parkmen, made a special appearance at the ceremony.

Hicks-Parkmen, along with other female veterans, received awards for their service and remembered other military women who had died, by saying their names.

VFW quartermaster, Larry Hume, said that he was honored by everyone's attendance, especially Hick-Parkmen's

"Of all the World War II women who were on that list, she's the only one that's alive," said Hume. "She being 94, and, of course it's getting down to about 500,000 World War II veterans left, starting with 16 million."

Hume added that the VFW was working on a project for 2018, when they will celebrate a hundred years, since the end of World War I.

The project will honor those from and buried in Shelby County, who served during the war. As of Wednesday, they have 900 names.

