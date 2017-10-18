Lufkin woman agrees to 6-month jail stint for hitting corrections officer with food tray

A 38-year-old Lufkin woman who hit an Angelina County corrections officer with a food tray back in May has agreed to a plea bargain deal of six months in the county jail.

According to court records, Judge Bob Inselmann approved the plea bargain deal. As part of the plea bargain agreement, Kimberly Lang Harris pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor assault charge.

Harris was originally charged with third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge. When the assault occurred, Harris was being held in the jail on a misdemeanor criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office went to the jail at about 4:30 a.m. on May 13 and spoke to the victim, a corrections officer. The victim told the ACSO deputy that she had been giving inmates their breakfasts when she went to a cell labeled “Detox-1” and asked Harris if she wanted to eat.

Harris told the corrections officer that she wanted a “breakfast tray” and said, “Yeah, go ahead and give it to me,” the affidavit stated.

The victim told the ACSO deputy that at that point, Harris “rared back, threw the tray at me and struck me in the head and face with it,” the affidavit stated.

After the corrections officer left the cell and locked the door behind her, Harris allegedly started to “scream and cuss” at her.

Two days later, the ACSO detective assigned to the case spoke with the jail’s assistant warden, who told him the incident had been captured on surveillance video.

When the ACSO detective reviewed the statements from other corrections officers at the jail, he noticed that the corrections officer who had been operating the controls for the jail system wrote that he remembered that Harris “had been very disruptive and aggressive since she had been brought to the jail earlier in the night,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the surveillance video footage doesn’t show the actual impact of the food tray because of the camera angle. However, the ACSO detective wrote in the affidavit that “the viewer can plainly see Harris stand up, take the Styrofoam box, and then violently slam it back out of camera shot,” the affidavit stated.

Pictures of the corrections officer’s face and uniform show red marks on her face and food all over her clothes. The victim wrote in her statement that after she got cleaned up, she and other officers noticed redness, bruising, and what appeared to be finger marks on her cheek, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.