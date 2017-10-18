Nac Night of Worship organizers hope event will unite area residents

Tim Norman, the Chireno ISD superintendent, released a statement in response to reports that a student brought a gun to one of the district’s campuses Tuesday.More >>
Shelby County Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted their annual memorial for female veterans Wednesday, at the Veterans Memorial in Center.
Firefighters from the Lufkin Fire Department and several area VFDs battled a blaze at Angelina Storage Wednesday morning.
The quarterly city-wide Nac Night of Worship is Saturday night.
A Polk County jury found a 54-year-old man guilty of possession of child pornography Wednesday.
