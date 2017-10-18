Nac Night of Worship organizers hope event will unite area residents

The quarterly event is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The quarterly city-wide Nac Night of Worship is Saturday night.

The date was set months in advance, but as the planning couldn't be better in light of recent tragedies.

Area pastors use the Nac Night of Worship as a way to unite people.

"It draws others that are not attending any church here within the city or even the surrounding areas,” said Donald Lacey with Zion Hill Baptist Church. “Any and everybody can be a part of this."

The event is Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

"There's a bunch of wonderful pastors that want to set aside their brands and their distinction and just celebrate Jesus together,” said Craig Ireland, the pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

It will be perfect timing for the new pastor from Australia to meet his colleagues. In addition, timely for guests seeking some peace after shootings, natural disasters and racial tension.

"Every day, there's something to be reported on the world news that sometime ago would be shocking, jarring, almost life-changing, whereas now there's also an immunity to it,” Ireland said.

The community wide prayer event is designed to provide hope when it's most needed.



"It starts with the pastor,” said Pat Kelly, the pastor of Fredonia Hill Baptist Church. The pastor has to catch the vision, has to see the value of this and join in the brotherhood that's already existing here."



"From the receiving end, I have been able to meet pastors that I would have never been able to meet this quickly,” said John Denby, the pastor of Harvest Point Church. “That would have happened over time, but I've only been here a year and a half."

Last December, the Nac Night of Worship drew more than 1,400 people from as far away as 60 miles. More than two dozen churches are participating.

"It's a God thing,” Ireland said. “There are no coincidences, of course, but it's something the Lord has put together for us and given us this perfect timing to celebrate unity and grace."

The day of community-wide prayer and fasting is Saturday, October 21st. That evening the Nac Night of Worship" will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Nacogdoches.

For more information, click this link.

