Polk County jury finds Livingston man guilty of having child porn on his phone

A Polk County jury found a 54-year-old man guilty of possession of child pornography Wednesday.

Jeffrey Andrew Bryant, of Livingston, was arrested in August of 2016 after an employee at a Polk County business found a lost cell phone, went through it in an attempt to return it to its owner, and found several pictures of what he suspected were underage children.

Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said that the jury found Bryant guilty of felony possession of child pornography. The punishment hearing is set to start Thursday morning.

According to a press release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigation division opened an investigation on July 29, 2016. PCSO detectives learned from a local business that its employees found a cell phone after they opened that morning.

“Detectives were advised that employees discover cellular telephones at times left by customers and attempts to discover the owner by observing photos and contact information on the cell phone in-order to return the items,” the press release stated. “One employee observed several photos which he suspected of being of underage children, leading him to report the matter to the sheriff’s office.”

PCSO detectives with experience investigating child porn cases saw several photos they labeled child pornography when the employee showed them the phone.

At that point, detectives got a search warrant to do a more in-depth search of the phone’s contents and further investigation revealed that phone belongs to Bryant. The PCSO detectives got an arrest warrant for Bryant from Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jamie Jones after they looked through the photos and evidence.

Bryant surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Polk County Jail on Aug. 10, 2016.

According to the affidavit, the detectives on the case have submitted the evidence they obtained to the Greater Houston RCDL Lab in Houston for further analysis.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.