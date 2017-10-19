Sheriff's office: Juvenile suspect who brought unloaded pistol to Chireno ISD campus arrested

In the wake of an incident Tuesday in which a student allegedly brought a gun to a Chireno ISD campus, deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested the juvenile suspect.

According to a post on the NCSO's Facebook page, the boy brought an unloaded pistol to class in a backpack.

“On Tuesday 10-17-2017, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office was dispatched to Chireno ISD in reference to a juvenile bringing a gun on the campus,” a post on the NCSO Facebook page stated. “The juvenile and weapon had already been secured by Chireno ISD prior to NCSO deputies arriving on scene. Deputies arrived on scene and arrested the juvenile. An investigation revealed that the juvenile had brought a pistol to school and placed it in his backpack.”

The Facebook post states that pistol was not loaded, and the boy did not have any ammunition for the gun in his possession. According to the Facebook post, deputies searched the juvenile suspect’s locker and other areas of interest. No other weapons were found, and no ammunition was located in the search.

“During school hours around 2:30 pm or so, some students somehow became aware that the juvenile possibly had a pistol in his backpack,” the Facebook post stated. “The students grabbed the backpack and took it to Chireno ISD staff who found that there was indeed an unloaded gun inside the backpack.”

At point, Chireno ISD staff immediately went to the classroom and removed the juvenile suspect “without delay.” The Facebook post stated CISD officials secured the boy away from the other students without any incident.

“Law enforcement was immediately notified and the scene was secured from the moment Chireno ISD staff,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post stated that the juvenile suspect was charged with having a firearm where prohibited, which is a third-degree felony. The suspect was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Longview Tuesday night.

“The Sheriff Office is still looking into the possible motive of why the juvenile brought the gun to school,” the Facebook post stated. “We have found no indication that the juvenile had intentions on harming anyone. It looks like at this point, that the juvenile made a very bad judgment decision and was not clearly thinking. We all understand that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and bringing a weapon to school is absolutely intolerable. The highest charges that could be filed, have been filed against the juvenile, and he has also been suspended from school.”

In the Facebook post, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges thanked the staff at Chireno ISD for their quick response in dealing with the situation and working to ensure the safety and well-being of their students.

"We normally do not release such details on juvenile arrests, but due to the concern this has brought to the community, we wanted everyone to be as informed with as much information that we could release."

