Affidavit: Crockett man sexually assaulted young girl under the age of 6

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of six.

Martin Luther King, of Crockett, is still being held in the Houston County Jail on a felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. His bail amount has been set at $100,000.

According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Thursday, a Crockett PD detective interviewed the alleged victim on Oct. 3. The little girl allegedly told the forensic interviewer, “Martin did something to me” before she was asked any questions about what had happened.

During the forensic interview, the alleged victim said that King didn’t have any clothes on when he sexually assaulted her at a home in Crockett. When the interviewer showed the alleged victim a drawing of a girl, the child pointed to where King touched her inappropriately, the affidavit stated.

