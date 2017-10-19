Affidavit: Crockett man sexually assaulted young girl under the age of 6

With heavy rain and strong storms on the horizon, we have declared the first half of this upcoming Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.More >>
Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl under the age of six.More >>
In the wake of an incident Tuesday in which a student allegedly brought a gun to a Chireno ISD campus, deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested the juvenile suspect later that day.More >>
A Polk County judge sentenced a 54-year-old man to 25 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for possession of child pornography Thursday morning.More >>
Tim Norman, the Chireno ISD superintendent, released a statement in response to reports that a student brought a gun to one of the district’s campuses Tuesday.More >>
