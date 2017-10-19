A First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

With heavy rain and strong storms on the horizon, we have declared the first half of this upcoming Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

A First Alert Weather Day means the rain and thunderstorms that move through East Texas will be widespread, and therefore, could disrupt your outdoor plans.

A storm system, currently located over the Pacific Northwest, will come barreling through the Rockies and eventually, advance through the plains this weekend. This system will advance a cold front in our direction, one that will provide us with fairly high odds of receiving some heavy downpours mixed in with a few strong storms, too.

Some of the storms on Sunday morning may contain some gusty winds, torrential downpours, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. However, the good news is that our severe weather risk is rather low at this time, with the better odds to see severe weather remaining well north and west of our region.

Our best opportunity to see the storms on Sunday will be for the first half of the day, which means it could be wet and stormy for church services on Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts will average one-to-two inches area wide over the weekend, which would be much welcome considering the well has been running dry over the past month-and-a-half.

Look for the rain and thunderstorms to move out late Sunday afternoon as northerly winds push in some drier air and cooler temperatures.

