Customer at Brookshire Bros Express in Central Heights wins $2M in Powerball

A customer at the Brookshire Brothers Express store in Central Heights story won big in the Powerball lottery.

According to a press release from Brookshire Brothers, a customer at the Brookshire Brothers Express located on U.S. Highway 259 North picked five of five numbers in the most recent Powerball drawing.

"The winner sweetened the deal by also purchasing a $1 POWER PLAY feature which increased the winning amount to $2,000,000!," the press release stated.

For selling the winning Powerball ticket, the store will receive $20,000, which is 1 percent of the winning total, the pres release stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.