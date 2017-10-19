SFA's Homecoming Step Show promotes diversity, unity

Step competitions are found worldwide. Predominantly, African American groups take part, but diversity is being seen throughout. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Delta Delta Delta members, less-traditional performers of step, take part in a competition. Members say it promotes unity. (Source: KTRE Staff)

People from all ethnicities and cultures are beginning to step into the rhythmic dance of stepping.

That was made obvious at the final rehearsals for tonight's Stephen F. Austin State University’s homecoming step show.

Historically, African American fraternities and sororities perform and compete the dance routines where the body is the instrument.

“You go back, way back in history times, they used to call it a water dance or rain dance,” said Saville Harris, SFA’s coordinator of student engagement. “A lot of time, the water dance would be done by miners down in the mines. That's how they would communicate. Banging off their boots. Stomping off their feet."

Today, stepping can be found on college campuses, churches and theatrical stage and screens.

“You can find steppers across the world,” Harris said.

"Oh my God! Did you hear Tri Delt signed up for the step show?” an SFA student said.

Yes, Delta Delta Delta, a Greek sorority signed up to compete against groups that have been stepping since childhood. They put in hours of research and hard work.

"We googled steps and watched videos for hours and ended up putting together a step routine,” said Jaycee Walker, a Delta Delta Delta member.

Diverse participation achieves stepping’s primary goal.

"This shows unity, and that's what we're all about,” Harris said.

There's still time to make it out to SFA's homecoming step show.

It begins at 8 p.m. tonight at the William Johnson Coliseum. You won't be alone.

Shows usually attract well over a thousand spectators.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.