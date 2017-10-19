Leadership Nacogdoches holds dedication for Books and Butterflie - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Leadership Nacogdoches holds dedication for Books and Butterflies mini-park at library

By Donna McCollum, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A child plays in the Leadership Nacogdoches community service park, Books and Butterflies. (Source: KTRE Staff) A child plays in the Leadership Nacogdoches community service park, Books and Butterflies. (Source: KTRE Staff)
The park can be found outside the Nacogdoches Public Library. (Source: KTRE Staff) The park can be found outside the Nacogdoches Public Library. (Source: KTRE Staff)
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

Thursday was a perfect day to visit the newest mini-playground in Nacogdoches.

One little girl and her mother had fun at Books and Butterflies. 

The park is a community-service project of this year's Leadership Nacogdoches class. You can find it at the Nacogdoches Public Library.  

Corporations and businesses helped with the purchases of colorful benches, a giant reading chair, and garden decor sturdy enough to climb on. 

Dedication ceremonies were held Thursday.  

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly