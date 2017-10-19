Angelina College instructor awarded 2017 Texas Recreational Professional of The Year

Last week,Angelina College’s Patty Donaldson, was named the 2017 Texas Recreation Professional of the Year.

Donaldson's colleagues nominated her to be considered for the award, and she was selected from a field of 3,000 to 4,000 candidates.

She she wants to use her new title to open doors for AC's ropes course program to be utilized by the public.

“I really would like for people to know and see the facility that we have here is available for use," Donaldson said. " A lot of our schools use it and a lot of our community organizations use it. It’s really underused and it’s available and here through our community services.”

If you are interested in using the rope course, contact Sarah Byrd at: http://www.angelina.edu/.

