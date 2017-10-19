Trooper, a gentle spirit with a lot of energy, would be great fit with family

Today’s Best Furry friend has a gentle spirit, but he also is a ball of energy.

Trooper is in the prime of his life, and employees said Thursday he's been in their care since August and hope he can find a nice play to call home.

“I think he’d make a great family dog," said Aaron Ramsey, the director of animal services. "He’d need to go somewhere where he can get some exercise and probably some good piece of land to run and play.”

Not only is trooper the perfect dog to take a selfie with, he’s so laid back ,he’ll sit and watch a movie with you.

“Just his overall temperament is just real laid back. He sits calmly for me and this is just a good picture of his attitude," Ramsey said.

This Walker hound mix could serve a purpose inside a home as much as he does outside of one.

Kurth Memorial Animal Service wants to remind everyone that October is their adopt a dog month

For the entire month, adoptions for any dog will be set at $30. This cost includes spaying or neutering and the dog's first round of shots.

