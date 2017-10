Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 10/19/17

Mexico Lindo at 300 N. Temple, Diboll: 16 demerits for leak at hand sink needed to be repaired, tile near three-compartment sink needed to be repaired, damaged wall with chipped paint needed to be repaired, damaged floor tiles needed to be repaired, eggs stored below ready-to-eat food, damaged ceiling needed to be repaired, missing reach-in cooler door needed to be fixed, damaged utensils needed to be removed wiping clothes not stored clean and dry or in sanitized solution, vent hood needed to be cleaned, damaged wall at hand sink near rest room needed to be repaired, cold hold at wrong temperature, and hot hold at wrong temperature.

Ray’s Drive In at 420 N. Timberland: 11 demerits for gloves not used in preparing ready-to-eat food, employees not washing hands at least 15 seconds and/or using disposable towels to turn off hand sink, scoops with handles needed, cold hold at wrong temperature, and damaged ceiling tiles in drive-through area needed to be replaced.

Jack-In-The-Box at 400 N. Temple, Diboll: 10 demerits for microwave needed to be cleaned, walk-in freezer floor needed to be cleaned, paper towels needed at front hand sink to turn off hand sink and open door, employees not washing hands for at least 15 seconds, and damaged/missing ceiling tiles needed to be repaired.

Los Jarritos at 903 N. Temple, Diboll: 8 demerits for general clean needed on ceiling near vent hood, scoops stored with handles in food, food stored on the floor in the produce walk-in cooler, and general clean of microwave needed.

Sonic 512 N. Temple, Diboll: 2 demerits for general clean of wood ledge around rear lemonade dispenser needed and missing toilet tank in restroom needed to be replaced.

Carl’s Jr. at 1302 S. First Street: 2 demerits for damaged seal at reach-in cooler door needed to be repaired, leak at walk-in cooler needed to be replaced, general clean of walk-in floor needed, excess ice in walk-in needed to be picked up, damaged exit door needed to be repaired, weather stripping needed for exit door, general clean of floor near hot-water heater needed, and damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired.