Wreck on Shepherd Ave in downtown Lufkin knocks power lines down

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that power lines are down as a result of a wreck that occurred on the railroad tracks in downtown Lufkin Friday morning.

Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT, said that the wreck happened on Shepherd Avenue near Angelina Street.

Officer Noah Main with the Lufkin Police Department said that the driver involved in the wreck was headed east on Shepherd Avenue when he veered into a nearby parking area and hit a guard rail. At that point, the man's vehicle went over the guard rail, broke a power line pole, and came to a stop on the railroad tracks.

Main said the driver was taken to a Lufkin hospital.

An Oncor crew is on scene working to repair the broken power line pole.

Motorist traveling in that area are urged to reduce speed and prepare for delays.

