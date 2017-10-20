Hudson athletics to get turf fields

Three athletic fields at Hudson ISD will be resurfaced fields from grass to turf.

According to Athletic Director/ Head Baseball Coach Glen Kimble, the measure was approved at Thursday night's board meeting.

The project was awarded to Symmetry Turf. The company has previously installed turf at Lufkin's Abe Martin Stadium, Tyler's Rose Stadium, The University of Houston Football field as well as the football and baseball field for Corsicana High School.

"The fields will look normal," Kimble said. "We are still working on what we want to put on it. The baseball and softball fields will now be all turf. The infield will be brown to look like dirt but it will all be turf."

"We have to do daily maintenance to the turf and we will have to continue to work high traffic areas," Kimble said. "It will save us though on the other costs that come with keeping the grass in good shape. It will take the burden off of our coaching staffs."

Kimble said one benefit will be the lack of rain-outs.

We won't have them," Kimble said. "Now lightning and torrential rain is different. The fields are designed to where we should be able to play 20 minutes after it rains.

The biggest benefit though could come through playoff games.

"We will be able to hosts all the playoff games we want.

"Because of weather, coaches are always looking to schedule those games on turf fields," Kimble said. "They are hard to get and then they are expensive. You have to pay the school around $1,500- $1,700 a game. That is money that would go back to us."

According to Kimble, Symmetry Turf told the district that the fields would be ready 93-120 days once they begin construction. Kimble hopes the construction starts quickly.

"We plan to play on the new fields this year," Kimble said. "We will have to see how the fields are progressing. We might have to play on the road for a little bit."

The fields are warrantied for 8 years. The district hopes to get 10-11 years out of them. Kimble could not discuss the costs but said taxes will not go up and the costs will come out of money that has already been put into funding.

